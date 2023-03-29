BIZNOTE: New West Seattle Junction bar Revelry Room opening this weekend

(Tony Larson and Derek Moon – photo courtesy Revelry Room)

West Seattle entrepreneurs Derek Moon and Tony Larson are putting the finishing touches on the bar they’re opening behind the new home of Moon’s Jet City Labs at 4547 California SW – Revelry Room. We stopped by this morning to talk with Moon about their plan for what was previously speakeasy-style In The Heart. He said they’ve just gotten the last pre-opening approval, so it’s full speed ahead for opening night Saturday (April 1st).

(WSB photos from here down)

The space has many woodwork touches, against the walls, in the center, and at the bar, which has been moved back from its previous location, for more room to work the beverage magic.

Among the unique features at Revelry Room, they plan to highlight Black-owned spirits, wine, and beer providers. The cocktails will be “nice but not super-pretentious,” Moon says, prepared with a process that won’t leave you waiting long once your order’s in. “Elegant but approachable,” he says. And of course the atmosphere is meant to live up to the bar’s name – fun. That’s what the retro mural, across the south wall, still awaiting its final additions, which will depict – what else? – “revelry – the vibe we’re going for in this space”:

On the north wall, a screen can roll down – that might also bring in streams from whatever’s happening in Jet City Labs’ event/pop-up space in front, Moon explains.

There are plans for live entertainment, too – a DJ space in a corner, for example. Moon is hoping to showcase upcoming artists and entrepreneurs. Some guest-chef food pop-ups too, as they’ve had in the space during open-house previews the past few Sundays. Regular fare will include tamales and snacks like cheese curds and jerky. The event space out front has been in action for a while – you might have stopped by during the West Seattle Art Walk, for one – and now it’s time for Revelry Room to join the party. Look for the door off the alley. Hours wil be 4 pm-midnight Sundays-Thursdays, 4 pm-2 am Fridays and Saturdays.