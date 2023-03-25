BIZNOTE: Kayaks arrive at Mountain to Sound Outfitters

Spring’s here and get-out-on-the-water season isn’t far away. On one recent sunny day, in fact, kayaks arrived at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), where their winter clearance sale continues through this weekend, too. Here’s the announcement and photo sent by the shop in The Triangle:

Hey there sun-seekers,

Spring is here and kayaks have landed! Mountain to Sound has just received a shipment of new kayaks, including top brands such as Eddyline, Old Town, Current Designs, Epic, and Ocean Kayaks. These kayaks are perfect for beginners and seasoned paddlers alike, and we’re confident that you’ll find the perfect kayak for your needs.

We invite you to visit our store locally or online to get the first spring picks of our kayaks as this first shipment won’t last long. Our knowledgeable staff is on hand to help you choose the perfect kayak for your needs and answer any questions you may have.

We also offer kayaking accessories and rentals, so you can make the most of your time on the water. As always, thanks for all the support!

Don’t forget, we are still doing our winter clearance until 3/26/23!

See you out there,

Mountain to Sound Team