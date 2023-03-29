BIZNOTE: HomeStreet Bank’s local-business spotlights bring winning results

HomeStreet Bank-West Seattle (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) has been spotlighting local businesses and organizations on a monthly rotation, and this morning the two most recent spotlighted entrepreneurs met up for a fun reason. Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce has been featured at the branch this month, and the winner of a recent raffle for a gift box of sauces was the owner of West Seattle Bowl, HomeStreet’s previous spotlight business. So we took this photo when WS Bowl’s Mike Gubsch stopped by the branch this morning to get his prize from Papa Tony’s namesake proprietor Tony Wilson. (Shown with them are the HomeStreet branch’s assistant manager Joyce Leslie and manager Bob Livingston.) Papa Tony’s West Seattle-made sauces, by the way, are now in 32 stores – including Wildwood Market, Highland Park Corner Store, and PCC West Seattle (WSB sponsor) – as well as available on Sundays at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market! Next month, HomeStreet plans to spotlight the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, and you’ll be able to enter a raffle for tickets to its upcoming gala.