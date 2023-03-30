BIZNOTE: Happy 2nd anniversary, Highland Park Corner Store!

You’re invited to a birthday party this Saturday! Two years have passed since Meaghan Haas opeened the doors at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), and you’re invited to visit 1-3 pm Saturday to be part of the celebration. HPCS has become more than a store – it’s become a community gathering place, helping fill some of the void left by Highland Park Improvement Club’s headquarters being unavailable until rebuilt. On Saturday, Meaghan says, HPCS will celebrate with cake and ice cream – the latter “marks the official return of our soft serve!” She also has a special offer for Southwest Little League players who swing by in uniform after their jamboree on Saturday – $1 off ice cream. HPCS opened in March 2021 with coffee and grab-and-go food; about half a year later, it expanded operations as a “true corner store.” Since then, HPCS has hosted a variety of events, including some recurring favorites like Thursday food trucks (always featured in our daily preview lists). It’s also the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s reigning Emerging Business of the Year.