Big Seattle Fire response for injured person on. barge

March 27, 2023
Big Seattle Fire response to the 3500 block of West Marginal Way [map], coded as a “confined-space rescue.” Firefighters have told dispatch that it’s an injured person in a 200-foot barge in a space that’s only accessible via a two-foot-wide opening. They say they’re “working on the water side of the barge.” The address cross-references to Island Tug and Barge, and the firefighters are using “Island” to describe the incident location in radio discussion.

