Art, history, piano, poetry, more on the West Seattle list for today/tonight

(Sunrise photo by Susanna Moore of WSB sponsor Niederberger Contracting)

Here are highlights for the rest of your Thursday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where you’ll find them playing today.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Where Ya At Matt truck will be visiting.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: It’s the second Thursday and that means art all over the peninsula! 5 pm is the official start time but as noted in our preview last night, some artist receptions are starting earlier. Food/drink specials are part of the Art Walk too! Plan your evening with this month’s full list of participating venues and artists – find it on the Art Walk website.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Annabel Quintero‘s memoir of surviving 9/11 – and more – is in the spotlight at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly writer showcase, 6 pm, at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) or online. Registration required – the link is in our preview.

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: Prospective middle/high-school families can sign up for a tour time at West Seattle’s only charter school (9601 35th SW) – starting at 6 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Meet up at Highland Park Corner Store at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

DIODE EDITIONS POETRY READINGS: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – go here to see who’s reading.

PIANO COVERS BY REQUEST: Tonight’s live music at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) with Chris Crow, 7 pm, by request!

