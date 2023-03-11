ALSO SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Fireboat tribute

Thanks to Rachel for the photos of Seattle Fire Department fireboat Leschi off Don Armeni Boat Ramp this afternoon. It’s not unusual to see a fireboat out testing – or sometimes welcoming (during the Seafair Fleet arrival or the first cruise ship of the season, for example) – but Rachel also heard the unmistakable strains of “Amazing Grace.” So we contacted SFD to see if it perhaps had been a memorial. Just got the reply. The Leschi was already scheduled to be out drilling, and then: “A retired Seattle Fire Boat Engineer recently passed away. The crew learned that the family was going to be at the park, so during their drill, they did a thoughtful gesture and honored Retired Fire Boat Engineer Connie Sample with a water show. One of the firefighters had his bagpipes with him and played.”