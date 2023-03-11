ALSO 1 WEEK AWAY: West Seattle’s first recycle/reuse/shred event of 2023

(WSB photo, 2022 dropoff event)

Another one-week-to-go reminder today: We are exactly a week away from the year’s first big free dropoff event for recyclable/reusable items that aren’t part of regular weekly pickups. Shredding will be offered too. It’s happening 9 am-noon (or until the available trucks fill up) Saturday, March 18th, in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Organizers include the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, West Seattle Junction Association, Seattle Public Utilities, and Waste Management, Friendly Earth, Northwest Center, Seadrunar, and Styro Recycle. To see what will and won’t be accepted, check out this flyer.

P.S. If you can’t get to this event, the next Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup – also a dropoff event (but no shredding) – is set for Saturday, April 22nd. More details on that as it gets closer.