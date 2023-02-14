YOUTH SPORTS: Lacrosse season starting soon – kindergarteners, first and second graders invited too!

(Photo courtesy Southwest Titans Lacrosse)

The Southwest Titans Lacrosse Club is welcoming players as young as kindergarten as the 2023 season approaches. Here’s the update we received:

Lots of people don’t know that you can get your youngsters involved in our local lacrosse club, the Titans, as young as kindergarten, and we are looking for some more K-2 players to join the fun. K-2 Titans are co-ed so girls and boys are invited! March 26th is the beginning of the Lacrosse season for the youngest of the Titans Lacrosse Club. Join the fastest sport on two feet – it’s a great family sport.

The Titans Lacrosse Club has K-2nd Grade, 3-4th grade, 5-6th Grade, and 7-9th grade and has produced some amazing players that have progressed to the High School and College ranks. Our first practices for the 3-4s, 5-6s, and 7-8s begin this week if you have kids interested in those age groups as well.

Meet lifelong friends while playing a fast, fun game. If interested please see swlacrosseclub.org.