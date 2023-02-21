YOU’RE INVITED! Big Band Dinner Dance for, and with, student musicians

That’s the West Seattle Big Band in an outdoor performance last summer. But you don’t have to wait until warmer weather to enjoy their music – they’re guest stars at a benefit for the West Seattle High School music program in just a week and a half, with excellent student musicians featured too! Here’s the announcement sent to us:

West Seattle High School Big Band Dinner Dance

Friday, March 3, 2023 from 6-9 pm

West Seattle High School Commons

The community is invited to our Annual Dinner Dance and Benefit, in support of our High School Music Program. Tickets are available at this link, either with dinner provided by the West Seattle High School Culinary Department or Dance only.

Performance by our Special Guest – the West Seattle Big Band, under the direction of Jim Edwards. Earlier performances by all our music groups – Jazz I & II, Band, Choir, Orchestra and Percussion – under the direction of our music teachers, Ethan Thomas and Taylor Fritts.

Thank you to our wonderful sponsor, West Side Music Academy! Auction items will be available to bid on, and all donations will be gratefully accepted.

Visit our webpage to purchase tickets and find more information, as we update it regularly. Please email westseattle.musicboosters@gmail.com with any questions.