YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle businesses invited to join in fundraiser for Turkey/Syria earthquake relief

Twelve years ago, almost 30 West Seattle businesses – and many of their customers – joined in a one-day fundraiser to help Japan recover from the earthquake/tsunami disaster. Now another catastrophic earthquake has taken thousands of lives, this time in Turkey and Syria, and local businesses are again joining forces for a community-led fundraiser. The West Seattle Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce asked us to publish this invitation for businesses to be part of it:

West Seattle supports Syria and Turkey earthquake relief efforts: Want to join? If you are a business owner in West Seattle, email Chris Mackay at chris@wsjunction.org by end-of-day Monday (February 20th) and let her know you would like to join. We will be asking West Seattleites to support all participating businesses by patronizing them between Friday, February 24, and Sunday, February 26. The businesses will donate a portion of their sales to AHBAP, a Turkish-run non-profit providing shelter to victims, or to the White Helmets, based in Syria doing rescue and recovery work. Both organizations are locally based and well-respected by the locals.

One Junction business owner who is from Turkey and has family there, YogaSix studio owner Sechil Thornton, says, “So many families have experienced unspeakable heartache with the loss of loved ones and an uncertain future. There are millions of homeless people, many sleeping in tents, schools, parks or their car. Those who were fortunate to be able to flee the cities are now being temporarily housed in hotels. With no timeline, or place to start in trying to rebuild their lives. I believe we must stand with all human beings in their times of need and ensure they receive our support. Which is why we are so grateful and proud to be a part of the West Seattle community showing its support stepping up to aid in relief efforts.”