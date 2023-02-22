West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Lincoln Park student volunteer has questions for you

February 22, 2023 9:58 am
 |   How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Maybe you can help a student who’s been spending time improving one of our area’s most-cherished parks. The request arrived via Lisa McGinty, forest steward with Friends of Lincoln Park:

We are once again hosting a couple of wonderful UW students who are working on their capstone internship at Lincoln Park. They’ve been hard at work, restoring a 2000-sq-ft natural area while also working on their research projects.

(Sylas, surveying)

One of the interns, Sylas Kasten, has created a survey as part of their research on using Geocaching as a tool for education and accessibility in natural areas, including our parks.

WSB readers have helped with FLiP interns’ surveys before, and, Lisa says, that’s really helped – so if you can spare a few minutes now, here’s a flyer about Sylas’s survey, which you can answer by going here.

P.S. Lisa says volunteer opportunities at the park have been limited for a while because their toolbox was stolen in November, but they’re expecting a replacement soon so will be opening signups for more restoration events – watch here, “or contact me directly with larger group requests: flip98136@gmail.com.”

