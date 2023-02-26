WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Sweet memories as customers say goodbye to The Original Bakery

(Photo sent by Liz Wilhelm)

We’d venture to say that more people than usual had donuts for breakfast these past four weeks, after The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy announced that today would be its last day in business, as proprietor Bernie Alonzo heads into retirement after almost 50 years. WSB readers have been sending photos of the bakery’s popularity these past few mornings, like this texted photo showing the line stretching around the building and into the parking lot today:

The impending closure led to some sweet reminiscences, like these from the “Pierson Clan,” who also sent photos:

We have enjoyed the bakery for so many years and wanted to share our story. We have been Lincoln Park residents for over 40 years and patronizing The Original Bakery since we moved to West Seattle. Five generations of our family have enjoyed the pop-up cinnamon rolls that we originally purchased from the Frederick & Nelson bakeries. I remember my grandmother serving them at breakfast when I visited Edmonds as a child. Bernie acquired the contract to bake them for Frederick’s for several years before they closed. Fortunately he continued to bake them at the bakery and we have ordered them ever since. (Ann Pierson and Bernie Alonzo) I picked up my final 2 boxes last week and delivered some to the delight of my aunt and uncle, who are in their 90’s. The bakery has been an integral part of our family and community for decades and we wish Bernie his well-deserved retirement and happy next adventures to the bakery family.

As reported here, the bakery space will be taken over by the parent company of neighboring Endolyne Joe’s, whose owner told us that it will have its own identity and will serve pastries, but beyond that, they hadn’t finalized plans. The space has been a bakery since 1936.