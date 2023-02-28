WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Highlights for this afternoon/evening

(Barred Owl, photographed near Schmitz Park by Maria Johnson)

Looking ahead for the rest of today/tonight:

DONATE SOCKS: Last day for the sock drive – new, please – at West Seattle Grounds (xxxx California SW), open until x pm.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials and chess for all levels of expertise. For more information, contact Conwell: conwell@conwelld.net.”

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is also viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

‘WRITING WITH THE DUWAMISH RIVER’: Not West Seattle, but of local interest: The four-week course previewed here starts tonight, 5-7 pm, at Hugo House on Capitol Hill (1634 11th Avenue). More info in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Three establishments where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see the future via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!