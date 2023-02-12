WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 options!

(Photo by Emily Carlston)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and our inbox, here are some possibilities for your Sunday:

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here.

ANIMATED CAFE STORY TIME: 9:30 am in the building next to the coffee stand’s lot at 4518 Fauntleroy Way SW. Sign up in advance here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers winter produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

YOUTH SOFTBALL CLINIC: Registered West Seattle Little League softball players are invited to this 10 am clinic at the upper fields of Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Westside Wonderspace nature preschool invites prospective families to an open house today, 11 am-1 pm. (7018 14th SW)

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: Lots of places to watch. One is the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), opening early, at 11 am. Also note that some places close if they’re not obvious game-watching venues – so check directly before going.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: Matinee at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm performance of “An Endless Shift,” described as: “Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there.” Get your ticket(s) here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Princess Pulpit (4 West Seattle teens) and School of Rock West Seattle House Band, live at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 5:30 pm doors, 6:30 pm music, $10 cash at the door, all ages.

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!