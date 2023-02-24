WEST SEATTLE SCENE: The Original Bakery’s final weekend

Thanks to Susan for the photo from early this morning, as the line for The Original Bakery‘s final Friday (applesauce donuts!) stretched down the block, well past its storefront at 9253 45th SW. We also heard tonight from Kay, who suggested reminding people to get there early if planning on one last trip this weekend. Sunday is the bakery’s final day of operations, as first reported here three and a half weeks ago. Bakery proprietor Bernie Alonzo is retiring after almost 50 years; the parent company of neighboring Endolyne Joe’s, CHOW Foods, is taking over the space. The bakery will be open 7:30 am-3 pm Saturday and Sunday (unless everything sells out early).