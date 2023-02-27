WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: 2 more chances to create it and/or enjoy it

Two West Seattle events in the next week welcome musicians as well as spectators:

PIANO BAR AT ‘THE JEWEL OF THE JUNCTION’: Pianist Larry Knapp invites you to the next monthly edition, this Thursday (March 2):

I will be your host at the piano with three of Seattle’s finest jazz artists joining me. TONY FOSTER, Piano

MICHAEL BARNETT, Upright Bass

ERIC EAGLE, Drums At Piano Bar, we feature music of the Great American Songbook and the early jazz era. Bring your friends and come join the fun! Proceeds benefit the West Seattle Senior Center. 7-1 pm March 2 at the Senior Center (4217 SW Oregon), $10. Tickets available at the door or you may click on the link below to secure your tickets online. fundraise.givesmart.com/form/wRkSvw?vid=xduri

NEW OPEN MIC: And from Cole, an invitation to a new weekly open mic starting next Monday (March 6):

My name is Cole and I am the organizer and host of the BedHead Open Mic, a new weekly event hosted at the West Seattle Church Of The Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau)! During our first month, we will be accepting donations for the development of Maarten Park, in honor of our friend and neighbor Maarten Verburg who passed away on February 13th after a nearly year-long battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. gofund.me/35817731 Our first open mic will be held on Monday March, 6th. Sign up at 6:30 PM. Performances at 7 PM.

More information is here. For an explanation of Maarten Park, see the obituary we recently published for its namesake.