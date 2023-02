The report and photo are from Lindsey:

2001 Toyota Tundra. Plate B12114G. Stolen Sunday night from 44th Ave SW between Dakota and Genesee – I would love help getting it back! I saw them drive it away and it was really aggravating. I have had it over 20 years and I earned those 245K miles on it. If you see it, let me know. lindsandsasquatch (at) gmail (dot) com