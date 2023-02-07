WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen dirt bike; car prowl

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN DIRT BIKE: Maranda is looking for that 1993 Kawasaki dirt bike – described as a KX125 engine and KX250 frame – after a sale turned into a theft last Saturday. The buyer paid with what Maranda says turned out to be nine counterfeit $100 bills. The transaction happened at Maranda’s apartment complex near Westwood Village, around noon on February 4th. The incident number is 23-033673.

CAR PROWL: From Lori:

Our car was parked in our carport near the intersection of 46th Ave. SW and Erskine Way SW, and some time overnight someone went through it. We must have forgotten to lock it, as there were no signs of forced entry. Luckily they didn’t take much – the only thing I can tell is missing is a blue plastic paperwork folio. They didn’t take things like a decent pair of sunglasses or a Garmin unit, so we assume they were looking for cash or phones. It’s a good reminder for others to do better than us and double-check that your car doors stay locked, to avoid crimes of opportunity.