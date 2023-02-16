WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police response at Lincoln Park; stolen green Civic; truck stolen, then found

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

POLICE AT LINCOLN PARK: We took that photo late this morning in the park’s north parking lot, having gone there to check out a reader report of police looking for a man reported to be armed with a knife. They told us only that they hadn’t found anyone and were leaving. The call was classified “disturbance, miscellaneous.” Another reader has since told us the call was a report of “a male in Lincoln Park who pulled a knife on several adult males and threatened others.” SPD’s communications team confirms, “It appears he was threatening people in the park while waving the knife around he held in his hand. There was no assault involving the knife.”

STOLEN CAR: Linda‘s Civic was stolen in a Junction parking lot:

My green 1999 Honda Civic was stolen on Wednesday 2/15/23 at the Diamond Parking lot on 42nd SW and Oregon SW near the West Seattle Senior Center. License plate 404 XKZ. Police incident #23-044393.

TRUCK STOLEN, THEN FOUND: From Jonathan: