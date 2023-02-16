WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police response at Lincoln Park; stolen green Civic; truck stolen, then found

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:
POLICE AT LINCOLN PARK: We took that photo late this morning in the park’s north parking lot, having gone there to check out a reader report of police looking for a man reported to be armed with a knife. They told us only that they hadn’t found anyone and were leaving. The call was classified “disturbance, miscellaneous.” Another reader has since told us the call was a report of “a male in Lincoln Park who pulled a knife on several adult males and threatened others.” SPD’s communications team confirms, “It appears he was threatening people in the park while waving the knife around he held in his hand. There was no assault involving the knife.”
STOLEN CAR: Linda‘s Civic was stolen in a Junction parking lot:
My green 1999 Honda Civic was stolen on Wednesday 2/15/23 at the Diamond Parking lot on 42nd SW and Oregon SW near the West Seattle Senior Center. License plate 404 XKZ. Police incident #23-044393.
TRUCK STOLEN, THEN FOUND: From Jonathan:
I live in the Westernair Apartments, 4201 SW Graham, and had my Ford F-350 stolen either last night or sometime this morning. I was able to recover it due to a Apple Air Tag I hid in the truck though the thieves did tear my truck apart probably looking for it. I recovered it on the 22100 block of 98th Pl S in Kent. I called Kent PD and requested they do a drive-by to see if my truck was there and although it took a long time to get ahold of non-emergency Seattle PD, I was able to get the car marked as stolen. Kent Police sat on the vehicle for 1 hour while I zoomed down to get it back. I had an alarm they were able to defeat and disable and had a back window broken out. This is the 6th time my car’s been broken into since Covid started in 2020 when I purchased the truck and the 1st time they successfully stole it. Happy to have it back and maybe my success with having an Air Tag hidden will be something others can copy and gain a small amount of oversight over their vehicles.
| 0 COMMENTS