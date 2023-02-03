WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police response at LA Fitness

Police have detained two people after responding to an incident at LA Fitness in The Junction. Details are few but police told us at the scene that they’re told three people went into the gym and to the front desk, where at least one of them brandished a gun and was wearing a ski mask. What the intent was, is still under investigation, but the suspects were still in the garage when police got there, and they’ve reported probable cause for detaining two people on suspicion of harassment, and the call is classified “threats.” Officers reportedly found one gun while questioning the suspects. We’ll add anything more we find out.