WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Morning package grabber; meeting reminder

Two notes:

PACKAGE GRABBER: Around 8 am today, this package thief struck in Highland Park:

Mike, who sent the video and report, says this happened near 12th SW and SW Kenyon.

MEETING REMINDER: You’re invited to hear from and talk with police at the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting this Thursday, in person or online. The featured guest will be from the city’s Unified Care Team, which deals with encampments. The meeting’s at 7 pm Thursday (February 16) at the precinct (2300 SW Webster); online and phone attendance info is in our calendar listing.