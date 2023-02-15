WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

For those who thought they heard gunfire last night near California/Hanford – police say they confirmed it. 911 calls came in around 11:40 pm; officers were dispatched, and the report summary says they found “evidence of a shooting at the intersection of California Ave SW and SW Hanford St in the roadway,” adding that “No victims or property damage were located.” The summary also says that a witness reported seeing “a 2000s-model Jeep Cherokee speed off northbound on California Ave SW” around that time.