WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

For those who thought they heard gunfire last night near California/Hanford – police say they confirmed it. 911 calls came in around 11:40 pm; officers were dispatched, and the report summary says they found “evidence of a shooting at the intersection of California Ave SW and SW Hanford St in the roadway,” adding that “No victims or property damage were located.” The summary also says that a witness reported seeing “a 2000s-model Jeep Cherokee speed off northbound on California Ave SW” around that time.

  • Neighbor February 15, 2023 (1:49 pm)
    I recall a few months ago there were a couple Jeep Cherokees from that era that were stolen.  I wonder if they were ever recovered or if this is one of them.

  • S Admiral February 15, 2023 (2:46 pm)
    I heard a series of very distant gunshots to the south first, then about a minute later, heard the very loud shots described here at Hanford/California, followed by a pause, then a series of more shots further away to the north (perhaps around West Seattle HS) followed by a short pause, and a final more distant shot (perhaps past Hiawatha Park). So let’s be clear for everyone’s peace of mind, these a-holes laid down gunfire over a huge stretch all the way up California. 

