WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Golf car stolen from church; e-bike stolen at school

Two reader reports about transportation thefts:

GOLF CAR STOLEN FROM CHURCH: The report and photo are from Phil:

Places of worship are not exempt from theft. Sometime early morning Valentine’s Day, the storage shed at Fauntleroy Church UCC was broken into and the golf car taken. The golf car is used to help people going from the parking lot to the sanctuary, and for groundskeeping. This golf car is a 1995 Club Car – old but fulfilling the tasks asked of it. If you have any information about its whereabouts, please contact the police (incident number 23-043252) or Fauntleroy Church UCC at 206-932-5600.

E-BIKE STOLEN AT SCHOOL: This report and photo are from Heather: