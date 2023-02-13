WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning shooting victim calls for help 8 hours later

We asked SPD about an 8 am call to apartments in the 5900 block of Delridge Way SW – SFD had quickly downsized their response, but it was described as “a 38-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the buttocks” and that it “happened last night.” SPD says they first responded to the complex around midnight: “A 911 caller said he saw the shooter chasing another man before firing at him (and that) several subjects had fled the scene in a pickup truck immediately after the shooting.” Police say they found nothing when they showed up, so they left the scene after talking with the witness. Then the victim called 911 just after 8 am to say he needed medical attention. He confirmed he had been shot overnight “after an altercation with three suspects” who all had handguns. Since his wound wasn’t life-threatening, he was taken to the hospital by private ambulance, in stable condition.