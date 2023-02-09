West Seattle Art Walk, light-rail briefing, ‘Lost Roadhouses,’ open mics, much more for your Thursday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s ahead for the rest of today/tonight:

MIDDLE SCHOOL TOUR @ LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8: Prospective middle-school parents are invited to visit at 10:30 am today. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

LIGHT-RAIL BRIEFING: 1-5 pm, the Sound Transit System Expansion Committee meets – at Union Station (401 S. Jackson) and online – with the agenda centered on a briefing about the West Seattle/Ballard light-rail project’s “further studies” items, including three in West Seattle, as previewed here. (And here’s how to comment.)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where you’ll find them playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Born-n-Braised food truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Explore tonight’s venues pre-Valentine’s Day by playing (He)Art Bingo and enjoying artist receptions and food/drink specials, 5 pm “until late.” Find the venue list and other info in our preview; the full lineup is on the Art Walk website.

UNDER-21 OPEN MIC: 5 pm signups, 6 pm music at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), as Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) presents the monthly under-21 open mic – more info here!

BASKETBALL: The Metro League tournament continues tonight with a boys’ game, West Seattle HS vs, Seattle Prep at Chief Sealth IHS, 5:30 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS OPEN HOUSE: 6-8 pm, prospective students and families are invited to tour Chief Sealth International High School and meet the staff. Food provided, too. (2600 SW Thistle)

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, learn about the “Lost Roadhouses of Seattle” with author Pete Blecha. Our calendar listing includes the registration link.

BETTER RUNNING PERFORMANCE … with infrared saunas! Learn about it during a presentation at West Seattle Runner (2749 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6:30 pm.

COFFEEHOUSE OPEN MIC: Musicians of all genres, including singers, are welcome at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: The one-woman play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues tonight, 7:30 pm. Get your ticket(s) here.

If you have something to add to our calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!