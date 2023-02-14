Valentine’s Day, Election Day, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Ann Anderson)

Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

VOTING DEADLINE FOR 2 ELECTIONS: Tonight’s when votes have to be in for the special election for Seattle I-135 and the online election for King Conservation District Supervisor – info’s in our Sunday reminder.

GOLF COURSE OPENING LATE: Per Seattle Parks – “between 10 am and noon.”

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political-advocacy group meets at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PORT COMMISSION: Seattle Port Commissioners meet at noon today – you can participate online or in person at Port HQ on the downtown waterfront; info and agenda link here.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials and chess for all levels of expertise. For more information, contact Conwell: conwell@conwelld.net.”

VALENTINE’S VISIT: Stop by HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) 2-4 pm for sweet treats and (while supplies last) a long-stemmed rose.

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is also viewable via Seattle Channel.

DONUT FUNDRAISER: If you didn’t pre-order for the Madison Middle School PTSA Krispy Kreme donut fundraiser, they’re expecting to have some availability for walk-up purchases (cash or PayPal), 3:30-4:30 pm outside the school at 3429 45th SW.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

VALENTINE’S DAY WITH ELVIS: Bret Wiggins channels The King at 4 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – check to see if there’s still room!

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

SING! The Boeing Employees’ Choir (you do NOT have to be a Boeing employee) is having another open rehearsal at 6:30 pm, American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska) – if you’re interested in trying out, contact info is in our calendar listing.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Board meeting at 7 pm, community members welcome – in-person at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online (register via FCA website),

TRIVIA X 3: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see the future via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!