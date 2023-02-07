VALENTINE NOTES: Jewelry, flowers, Elvis …

Exactly one week until Valentine’s Day. Three West Seattle notes:

JEWELRY: Thinking about diamonds for a gift? Lauren’s Jewelry (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village is having a special shopping party this Friday (February 10th), 4-7 pm. The independently owned shop promises, “We will have diamonds of all prices and sizes, spin the wheel, party favors, bites, & beverages for all of our attendees. Each guest will get the chance to win up to 30% off!” This is an RSVP-required event – get on the list by emailing hello@laurensjewelrystore.com or calling 206-937-9200.

FLOWERS: On Valentine’s Day afternoon – 2 to 4 pm Tuesday, February 14th – HomeStreet Bank‘s West Seattle branch (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) invites you to stop in for sweet treats and, if you’re among the first 40 visitors, a long-stemmed rose. Also for visitors: “We will have a drawing for one of our favorite restaurants in the area.”

(Photo provided by Senior Center of West Seattle)

ELVIS! Also on Valentine’s Day, get your evening started early with Elvis tribute artist Bret Wiggins at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 4-5:30 pm, performing a show themed “Love Me Tender” – classic love songs along with Elvis’s biggest hits from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. Tickets are $10 members, $15 non-members, refreshments included, and you can reserve yours right now by going here.