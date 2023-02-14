TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, SCHOOLS: Tuesday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 14th.

WEATHER

Still a chance of showers, maybe with snow, this morning, then making way for sunshine. High near 45.

SCHOOL CHANGES

Some weather woes in neighboring districts, so Highline Public Schools are is starting 2 hours late and Vashon Island School District is is starting 1.5 hours late.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, still operating without some buses, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts.

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a two-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch to see where boats are at.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; take a quick look at West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.