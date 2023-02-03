TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday arrives, with wind alert

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, February 3rd.

WEATHER

Rainy and windy, high around 50, with a Wind Advisory alert for 10 am-7 pm – possible gusts up to 45 mph.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (Still waiting to hear from Metro about how the bus repairs are going.)

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a two-boat schedule – check here for alerts/updates.

TUNNEL CLOSURE

Maintenance closure for the Highway 99 tunnel, both directions, 10 pm tonight-6 am tomorrow.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.