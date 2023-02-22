THINK SPRING: Signup time for second-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop

A reason to think spring on a day that started with snow – the West Seattle Art Hop & Shop is returning for a second year, and inviting interested artists and prospective host sites to register right now! Here’s the announcement:

Saturday, May 6, 2023, 10 am to 5 pm all across West Seattle

One Day, Many Artists, All Kinds of Art!

The West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, West Seattle’s community arts tour, is back and has moved to the spring! This year’s tour will be Saturday, May 6th, 10 am-5 pm. Art will be on display and available for purchase at studios, yards and outdoor spaces throughout the West Seattle peninsula. The tour features art of all kinds, at a wide variety of price points from emerging to established artists. Art lovers are sure to enjoy the day as they hop their way across West Seattle.

Unlike traditional art tours, the West Seattle Art Hop & Shop is open to all artists who complete the registration process. Artist registration this year is $25 and the registration deadline is April 9th. Artists are encouraged to start planning early to ensure they have a location to show their work.

While artist participation is unlimited, this year’s event will have a limit of 30 sites, with a minimum of three artists per site. Site hosts will complete an easy, free registration to secure their spot on the tour and then coordinate with artists to fill their location. Site registration will close when 30 sites have registered.

The West Seattle Art Hop & Shop offers an artist and host matching tool to help those offering space with those looking for a location to show their work. Artists and sites will find all the information they’ll need to connect and complete registration on the Art Hop’s registration page. The West Seattle Art Hop & Shop is organized by an all-volunteer committee of artists and art lovers with support from West Seattle Art Walk and West Seattle Junction Association. If you’re interested in getting involved behind the scenes to support the West Seattle Art Hop & Shop, email WSArtHop@gmail.com.