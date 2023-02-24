Spring Egg Hunt helper search, Food Fest plans, more from Fauntleroy Community Association

Two big events are ahead for the Fauntleroy Community Association, as discussed at the FCA board’s February meeting. One is open right now for helpers to join in – here’s the announcement, for both volunteers and participants:

The Fauntleroy Community Association is presenting its 2023 Spring Egg Hunt on April 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. To have it on one day at one location is a new – and better, we think – format. All are welcome, so bring the kiddies and baskets to collect eggs with treats inside. This is a no-candy event. When finding the eggs, post your photos on social media with a tag #FCAEggHunt. Any plastic eggs that you cannot reuse may be dropped off at the booth out front that day or returned later to the schoolhouse. We need volunteers to come and have fun at a stuffing party or to hide eggs that day. Call or email Candace Blue, at 209-401-8406 or leeblue2@hotmail.com.

FCA is also preparing for next month’s Food Fest, the annual membership meeting, held at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), 6-8 pm Tuesday, March 21st. FCA’s David Haggerty told the board that planning is going well – some local eateries have signed up to provide bites for attendees and he’s working on a few more. He’s also lining up community organizations and agencies to be there. If you live and/or work in Fauntleroy, make plans to be there.

This month’s meeting included a few other discussion topics. Operations Lt. Dorothy Kim was there from the Southwest Precinct, to which FCA had expressed concerns about enforcement of the RPZ now that vehicles are no longer getting permits to display, but instead just having plates registered, meaning that unless you’re an officer with a license-plate reader, you can’t tell the difference between authorized and unauthorized vehicles. There’s no real solution for now, as Parking Enforcement Officers currently aren’t on duty overnight, which is when the RPZ’s “permit-required” hours fall.

FCA’s Catherine Bailey, leading the meeting, also noted that the group had yet to hear back from SDOT on followthrough from the December walkaround with director Greg Spotts.

The Fauntleroy Community Association board meets second Tuesdays at 7 pm, with community members welcome to attend, in-person at the schoolhouse or online (info at fauntleroy.net).