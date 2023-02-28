SPORTS: Chief Sealth International High School celebrates winter athletes, college signers

Hours after classes ended for the day, the Chief Sealth International High School galleria had a full house Tuesday night, with students, families, and educators gathered for the winter sports banquet. They celebrated student athletes for a variety of achievements – first, Luke Sketchley and Ryan Moore, signing letters of intent to play college baseball – Sketchley at Bellevue College, Moore at Wenatchee Valley College:

Then came the honors for recipients of the Seahawk Award, which ‘epitomizes attitude, effort, work ethic, and being a total team player.” Violet Beck was honored for flag football:

Valentina Minoprio Boffi, for cheer:

Elsa Chao, for bowling:

Owen Dortero, for swimming:

Declan Golan, for swimming:

Jay Johnson, for wrestling:

Eden Lopez, for wrestling:

Giana Moore, for gymnastics:

And Maryann Passmore, for basketball:

One more plaque was presented – this one for a 2021 winner – no sports banquet that pandemic year. The honoree was Delaney Sipila, for basketball:

Congratulations to all!