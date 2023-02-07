SOCCER: Local U19 players win Washington Youth Soccer Founders Cup

Thanks to Alex Fernandez for the report on local champions:

On the heels of a long line of other Highline team success; the Highline Select Boys U19 ’04/05 came out victorious in the Washington Youth Soccer Founders Cup this weekend. After a long regular season, it is the pinnacle month-long tournament for Select teams in this area. They won their semi-final Friday night 3-1 and won the final on Sunday; after ending tied 2-2 in regulation, they secured the win, 4-2 in penalty kicks. Photo: Standing: Assistant Coach Scott Roberts, Nolan Whorton, Levi Kuhn, Yuto Shingai, Tyler Chrisman, Sam Holman, Dylan Roberts,

Caleb Purgator, Zach Arthur, Emile Bernau, Matthew Rhinehart, Zach Hanczyc, Head Coach Andres Lara Kneeling: Rex Reifel, Jackie Wittman, Ashton Sawade, Byron Barrera, Tavi Fernandez, Samson Abraham, Alex Frackes, Cameron Moore

Alex says almost everyone on the team, including both coaches, lives in West Seattle, adding that many are high-school seniors. Players interested in joining this team or any others in HSA can find out about tryouts here.