SCHOOLS: Two more West Seattle preview events this week

If you’re still mulling school choices for next year, two more preview/open-house events to know about for this week:

WEST SEATTLE ELEMENTARY: 7 pm tonight (Tuesday) at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), prospective West Seattle ES families are invited to learn about the new building opening this fall, academics, after-school activities, and after-school child-care options, Questions in advance? Email friendsofwse@gmail.com.

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL: Future/prospective Seahawks are invited to an open house Thursday night (February 9th), 6-8 pm. Tour the school (2600 SW Thistle) and meet Chief Sealth IHS staff and students. Questions in advance? Ask assistant principal Hope Perry, ihperry@seattleschools.org.