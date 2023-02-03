SCHOLARSHIPS: Application time for two offered by Rotary Club of West Seattle

Need college money? The Rotary Club of West Seattle might be able to help. Here’s the reminder we just received:

WEST SEATTLE ROTARY SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE –

APPLY NOW (deadline April 1st 2023)

As in past years, West Seattle Rotary is pleased to announce that two higher education scholarship programs are available to applicants who meet the criteria:

Gambriell. The Gambriell Scholarship awards $6,000 in total to one or more residents of West Seattle who meet the following criteria:

ü Seeking admission to or enrolled in an accredited post-secondary educational program.

ü Strong financial need (documentation must be provided) — would not otherwise be able to attend college without this scholarship.

Past Presidents. The Past Presidents Scholarship awards $6,000 to a student who meets any one of the following four conditions:

I. Graduating senior from a high school in the West Seattle area and wishes to earn a 4-year degree.

II. Lives in the West Seattle area, graduating from a high school outside of the West Seattle area, and wishes to earn a 4-year degree.

III. Lives in the West Seattle area and transferring from a 2-year program to a 4-year college/university bachelor’s degree program.

IV. Lives in the West Seattle area, recently earned a bachelor’s degree, and wishes to work toward a higher degree.

Go to westseattlerotary.org/scholarships and click on the “Download Gambriell application” and/or “Download Past Presidents’ application” link.

These two programs are in addition to West Seattle Rotary’s Student of the Year and Cruzen scholarship programs and are open to Student of the Year candidates.