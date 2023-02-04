‘Say goodbye to Alki’ at two upcoming school events

After this school year, Alki Elementary is set to be demolished, with a larger replacement built on the site. The Alki Elementary PTA says two upcoming events will provide chances to say goodbye to the old building, starting with a show:

Alki Elementary PTA is thrilled to announce “The CLAW!” – a new children’s musical! After two years of virtual performances, the Alki PTA musical has returned to the stage – and for the first time in decades it will actually be performed on Alki’s own stage as an homage to the building before the planned demolition this summer.

The Claw tells the story of a claw machine in the West Seattle Bowling Alley (we took a little artistic liberty there) that’s been broken down for years and what happens to the toys inside of it when it suddenly springs to life again! It boasts a cast and crew of 55 3rd, 4th and 5th grade Alki students and was produced by 100% volunteer parent power!

Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 and on sale now for 3 performances! Bake Sale, Flower Sale and Raffle Basket fundraisers benefiting Alki PTA before and after the show. Runtime approximately 45 minutes.

Friday, February 10 at 6:30 PM – SOLD OUT

Saturday, February 11, 1:00 PM Matinee and 6:30 PM Finale

alkimusical.square.site

The Alki PTA Musical is the first of the final events to take place in the longstanding school building slated for demo and rebuild over the next two years. Alki PTA welcomes you to “The Claw” and would like families, neighbors and alumni to save the date for their next event, “It’s The Final Countdown – Say Goodbye to Alki Celebration and Auction” – Saturday, March 25th – where guests will have a chance to visit the building one last time and join in the evening’s program by sharing alumni pictures and memories of Alki! More info to come! alkipta.com