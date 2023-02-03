Remembering Marilyn Masterman, 1932-2023

Family and friends are remembering Marilyn Masterman, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

MARILYN MASTERMAN

12/6/1932 TO 01/07/2023

Marilyn’s smile and laughter would light up any room she entered. She had a quick wit and ready comment for anyone who crossed her path. Marilyn was quite a character and not easy to forget. When Marilyn began her adult life, she moved to Seattle in 1950 and witnessed much of the city’s music and comedy history in her 90 years. Marilyn had many friends throughout her life and times.

Marilyn was extremely interested in civil-rights issues and stayed informed about politics and life. She spent her career in the hospitality industry (working at fine hotels like The Olympic, The Westin, and the Warwick) and her customers and co-workers loved and confided in her.

Marilyn married Lyle Masterman in 1963 and lived in West Seattle until her stroke in November 2021. After her stroke, Marilyn moved to Gig Harbor to be closer to her daughter, Marjanne Masterman. The stroke affected her speech and cognitive skills, the most important parts of her personality, as well as her fierce independence. On January 7, 2023, she left this part of her journey to join those that had preceded her in death, her twin sister, her Mom & Dad, her husband Lyle, and many other siblings and friends. Marilyn brings them her laughter, love, and mischievous ways. Without a doubt, she will liven things up!

Marilyn is survived by her 3 stepdaughters; Shari, Sandi, and Marjanne Masterman, her son-in-law Gary Lauritsen, 4 grandchildren; Catherine, Dominique, Lauren, and Etienne, and 3 great-grandchildren: Theo, Cami, and Zach.

Marilyn was born in Arkansas in 1932 to James and Mary Ann Miller. She was the fifth of 14 siblings and there are many tales of their lives together. Her surviving siblings live outside of Washington and include Norma Peyton, Glennett Britton, James Miller Jr., Claudette Griffith, Gloria Banks, Charlene Hammonds, and Ivory Miller. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

We will miss her laughter, her chuckle, and her quick wit every day. Life is not the same without her.