Remembering Daniel C. Wiseman, 1953-2023

Family and friends are remembering Daniel C. Wiseman, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Daniel Calvin Wiseman

April 2, 1953 – February 17, 2023

Daniel C. Wiseman passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023, in West Seattle after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born in Madison, South Dakota, on April 2, 1953, to parents Austin ‘Cal’ and Joyce Wiseman. He was the second oldest in a family of six children. When Dan was just four months old, the young family moved to Seattle. Dan graduated from Evergreen High School in 1971 and attended South Seattle College.

Dan grew up working in the family business, learning the trade from his parents. He eventually purchased the still-operating Wiseman Appliance of West Seattle’s Admiral District in 1981. As the owner of Wiseman Appliance, he was a valued member of the Nationwide West Marketing Group. He belonged to the group so that he could bring more value to his customers. He also served as a long-time member of the board. Dan was very generous with his time, talent, and philanthropic donations to the West Seattle Community he loved. Dan was a past chairman of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, West Seattle Anti-Crime Council, and the Mayor’s Small Business Task Force. He was past president of the West Seattle Jaycees and his condominium’s HOA board. He received the Mayor’s Small Business Award in 1994.

Dan loved to play golf, travel to Alaska for fishing trips, travel the world, and make frequent trips to Las Vegas with his good friends. Dan loved gatherings with family and friends, and taking in the ever-changing views from his Alki condo. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and loved ones.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by daughter Christina (Philip) Larsen and their daughter Brooklyn of Sammamish. He is also survived by his five siblings: Paula (Billy) Small of Renton, and brothers Stephen of Kirkland, Craig of Shelton, Scott (Theresa) of Seattle, and Mark of Des Moines. In addition, he is survived by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his longtime companion Dolores Smith.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center for their care and support.

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home. Please share your memories of Dan at: emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Daniel-Wiseman. The site will also list the date and other details of the upcoming celebration of his life.