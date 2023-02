If you have a preschool-age child, this is for you. The announcement was sent by the Greater Seattle YMCA (parent organization of longtime WSB sponsor West Seattle YMCA):

Ready for Kindergarten? By KCLS & YMCA of Greater Seattle Wednesday, February 22; 2:00 pm-3:00 pm Join us online to learn about: -Reading at Home

-Kindergarten Expectations

-Literacy Resources Register: tinyurl.com/KinderFeb22 This is a FREE session for the community and is aimed for families with 3-5 year-olds.