Pool closure, store opening, music, trivia, more on the Wednesday list, plus West Seattle from the sky

Thanks to Anne Higuera from longtime WSB sponsor Ventana Construction for that cool aerial view looking northeast across our peninsula and beyond. (If you’re viewing WSB on desktop/laptop, you can click the photo to open a larger version.) Meantime, here’s what’s happening around, and of interest to, the peninsula today/tonight:

FLOAT DODGER 5K DISCOUNT SIGNUPS: As announced last month, registration opens today for the July 22nd West Seattle Float Dodger 5K, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. Discount rate if you sign up today!

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: This word from the city-run indoor pool:

Southwest Pool and most other Seattle Parks pools will be closed today, Wednesday, February 1st. In an agreement with Puget Sound Energy, some high volume business users are required to stop using Natural Gas to ensure an adequate supply for residential customers. Today is one of those instances. Currently, Meadowbrook and Rainier Beach Pools are planning to operate today.

We’ll have a separate update on this later today.

NEW STORE OPENS: It’s opening day, starting at noon, for Swan Dive (4537 California SW), the new shop we told you about two weeks ago.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

WEST MARGINAL WAY PROTECTED BIKE LANE: It’s a major topic at tonight’s monthly meeting of the city-convened Bicycle Advisory Board, so if you’re interested, go to City Hall or watch online starting at 6 pm – the agenda explains your options, as well as how to comment.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

INJURY PREVENTION TALK FOR RUNNERS: 6:30 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Jazz Night starts at 6:30 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LIVE AT EPHESUS: Kimball & The Fugitive Trio now plays Ephesus Greek Restaurant (5245 California SW), 6:30 pm Wednesdays.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event – meeting, performance, reading, tour, or … – that could be featured on West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Tell us about it! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!