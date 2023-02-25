Polar Plunge party, quake-relief shopping, more for your West Seattle Saturday!

Two weeks until Daylight Saving Time, three weeks until the vernal equinox … spring is on the way and early bloomers like those crocuses (seen in Gatewood) are popping up. Here are your Saturday highlights:

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

SHOP AND DINE TO HELP EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS: All weekend, some West Seattle businesses are donating part of their proceeds to Turkey/Syria earthquake relief – see the list here.

POLAR PLUNGE PARTY: As we’ve been reporting, part of this is about jumping into Puget Sound to raise money for Special Olympics Washington – that happens at 1 pm – but even non-plungers are invited to the beach for food trucks, a beer garden, and music. All of those start at 10 am; beer garden requires online tickets you can buy here; here’s our preview listing which trucks and beers organizers say you’ll find. And if you decide at the last minute to plunge, on-site registration ($25) starts at 8 am. This is all in the Alki Bathhouse vicinity – 60th/Alki.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Continuing at 10:30 am today, “Grace Church will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the GriefShare journal.” Meeting in the church basement. (10323 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Both of West Seattle High School‘s teams have state-tournament regional games today/tonight. The girls play Lynnwood at noon at Arlington High School (ticket info here); the boys play North Thurston at 8 pm at Bellevue College (ticket info here). Both are must-win games.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history is noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, the doors are open for your visit to the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: At the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, NWA is open for tasting 1-6 pm today.

MASON BEE CLASS: Growing food? You want to learn about these bees. 1 pm class at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW).

IN-STORE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Iris Drive, 6 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW). Free, all ages.

EVENING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 7-9 pm, Theresa Redmond perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

DRAG EXTRAVAGANZA: West End Girls at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors at 7, show at 8. All ages.

If you have a show, event, meeting, seminar, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!