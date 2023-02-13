NOMINATION TIME! Suggest businesses, nonprofits, community advocates for 2023 Westside Awards

Just in from the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce – nominations are being welcomed for the 2023 Westside Awards:

Annually the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce presents the Westside Awards, and the nomination portal is now live for you to submit your selections for 1) Business of the Year, 2) Not-for-Profit of the Year, 3) Emerging Business of the Year, and 4) Westsider of the Year.

The community is invited to submit nominations online here forms.office.com/r/igvg7KMMg0. Deadline to submit nominations is Tuesday, March 7th, 2023.

Mark your calendar for the Annual Westside Awards Breakfast to be held in-person on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at The Brockey Center at South Seattle College. At this event, the West Seattle Chamber will honor the award winners as well as the awardee finalists. Event details to follow at wschamber.com. Take a look back at the previous Westside Award winners in each category here: wschamber.com/westside-awards.

If you have questions about the Westside Awards, please reach out to Chamber Executive Director Whitney Moore at whitney@wschamber.com.