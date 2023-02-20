MYSTERY: Mis-addressed postcards from Antarctica. Meant for you?

Jesse hopes to get these postcards to their rightful recipients:
We got these postcards a few days ago from Andrew addressed to Mary Kay and Mat, and Mom and Dad. There’s no one here in the building by that name, so I figured I would reach out to see if any of the blog readers might know where these go.
The Antarctic trip looks amazing, and wouldn’t want Andrew’s parents to miss out on their postcards!
The erroneous address was on California SW north of The Junction, so maybe the correct one isn’t far. If these were for you, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com and we’ll connect you.
| 0 COMMENTS