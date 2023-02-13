Memorial service planned February 25 for Micheala J. Hoppe, 1935-2022

Family and friends will gather later this month to remember, and celebrate the life of, Micheala J. Hoppe. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with her community:

Micheala Joan Hoppe passed away at her family home in West Seattle on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Micheala was born in Seattle on February 21, 1935 to Nann and Joseph Tierney. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1953. She joined the Boeing Company, where she met and married Charles Hoppe. They raised their three sons, Michael, Brian, and Alan, and enjoyed many summers at their Hood Canal cabin. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, son Michael, and sister Petra. She is survived by sons Brian and Alan, sister-in-law Linda, daughter-in-law Carolyn, grandsons Joseph and Daniel, and great-granddaughter Evastyn.

Micheala will be greatly missed. She was a vibrant and loving mother and wife and shared many wonderful years of fun and laughter with longtime friends. She was the anchor of her family. She was a school-bus driver for 18 years and shared many great memories of the kids she had on her bus runs over the years. She and Charles enjoyed many trips with the Friendship Force travel organization and made many lifelong friends around the world through these adventures.

One of her greatest joys was playing music with the church organist and friend John. They enjoyed decades of duet-playing for Sunday services as well as the different piano recitals and events that John was involved in. She loved singing in the choir too. She loved being involved in community outreach, particularly making baby quilts with her friends in the sewing circle and knitting caps at home.

A family service will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery on February 21. Micheala will be laid to rest and join her husband Charles and son Michael.

A memorial service will be held at Tibbetts United Methodist Church, 3940 41st Ave SW, at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 25 followed by a Celebration of Life reception. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Tibbetts United Methodist Church or the charity of your choosing.