Here’s the list for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

(Steller’s Jay and paperbark maple, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s the list of options for the rest of your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political-advocacy group meets at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

TERMINAL 5 PROGRESS REPORT: During the 11:30 am meeting of the Northwest Seaport Alliance‘s managing members, this is a major agenda item. You can watch online or attend at SEA Airport – info’s in our calendar listing and preview.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials and chess for all levels of expertise. For more information, contact Conwell: conwell@conwelld.net.”

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is also viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longrunning weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

SING! The Boeing Employees’ Choir (you do NOT have to be a Boeing employee) is having another open rehearsal at 6:30 pm, American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska) – if you’re interested in trying out, contact info is in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA X 3: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see the future via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!