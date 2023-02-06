HELPING: Builders offering free ramps again this year – here’s how to apply

(2019 Rampathon site in West Seattle, with WSB sponsor Potter Construction)

Builders around the region will be giving the gift of accessibility again this year during the annual Rampathon. Just announced, it’s time to apply if you or your organization might benefit from one:

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling with mobility within their home or from nonprofit organizations whose clients or residents struggle with mobility.

Since 1993, MBAKS members and community volunteers have built more than 500 ramps to give people the freedom of movement throughout King and Snohomish County.

Applications are due June 30 and MBAKS and its members will be building ramps through July. Apply here.