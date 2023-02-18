HAPPENING NOW: Nighttime low-low-tide exploring at Constellation Park

As mentioned in our Event Calendar and daily preview list, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out at Constellation Park right now, helping people explore what’s in view because of the nighttime low-low-tide. Thanks to Sara for sending photos!

They’re scheduled to be out until 10 pm – just look for the canopy, and the people on the beach, at 60th and Beach Drive.

But tread lightly – low tides like this one expose sealife that’s usually submerged.

P.S. The naturalists won’t be out, but tomorrow night the tide will be just as low at 10:18 pm, -2.5 feet.