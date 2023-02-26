UPDATE: Fire at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene

2:11 PM: Seattle Fire is heading to a report of a possible fire at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd and Juneau).

2:14 PM: First crews on scene report “a little smoke.” Everyone is reported to be out of the church.

2:20 PM: “Heavy smoke and a small amount of fire” is reported by firefighters in the upper story of the church building. … Fire is declared under control.

2:24 PM: They’re now telling dispatch the fire was contained to one room and it’s “tapped” (out). Adding photos from our crew on the scene. … No report, so far, of injuries. The church has undergone major remodeling in recent years, funded by proceeds from selling part of its large original lot for housing development, while retaining open space known as an unofficial park.

2:35 PM: We talked to pastor Shaun Mattson, who confirms there’s an apartment on the top floor but says its residents weren’t home when the fire started; some people were in the church for a post-service get-together when they smelled smoke, called 911, and got out – he confirms no one’s hurt. SFD’s fire investigator is on the way.