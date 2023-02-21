From State of the City to state basketball competition, here’s what’s ahead for your Tuesday

(Ring-necked Duck at Seola Pond, photographed by Cindy Roberts)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

METRO BRIEFING: As mentioned in our morning traffic updates, a County Council committee is hearing a status update on Metro service this morning, and it’s still ahead as of when we’re publishing this – if interested, watch live here.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political-advocacy group meets at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

STATE OF THE CITY: Watch Mayor Bruce Harrell present this annual update, noon via Seattle Channel.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials and chess for all levels of expertise. For more information, contact Conwell: conwell@conwelld.net.”

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is also viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: The West Seattle High School girls’ “opening round” game is at WSHS tonight, 7 pm, vs. Central Kitsap. Ticket info here. (3000 California SW)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: 7 pm, acoustic musicians/singers of all genres are welcome at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), hosted by Michael Pearsall.

TRIVIA X 3: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

